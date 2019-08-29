Transport ferroviaire: La ligne Oran-Saida dotÃ©e d'un train Coradia

DÃ©couvrez les rÃ©actions des abonnÃ©s d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes rÃ©actions sont rÃ©servÃ©es aux abonnÃ©s
L'actuel train autorail reliant Oran Ã Saida en aller retour sera remplacÃ© par un train Coradia Ã compter de mercredi 25 dÃ©cembre, a annoncÃ© mardi la sociÃ©tÃ© nationale des transports ferroviaires.
Cette opÃ©ration rentre dans le cadre de la stratÃ©gie de la SNTF visant l'amÃ©lioration de la qualitÃ© du transport. Ce type de matÃ©riel offre toutes les commoditÃ©s de confort nÃ©cessaires aux voyageurs.
RÃ©daction Web
