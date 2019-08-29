mardi 24 décembre 2019 21:05:20

Transport ferroviaire: La ligne Oran-Saida dotÃ©e d'un train Coradia

PUBLIE LE : 24-12-2019 | 18:07
Agrandir la zone Article

L'actuel train autorail reliant Oran Ã  Saida en aller retour sera remplacÃ© par un train Coradia Ã  compter de mercredi 25 dÃ©cembre, a annoncÃ© mardi la sociÃ©tÃ© nationale des transports ferroviaires.

Cette opÃ©ration rentre dans le cadre de la stratÃ©gie de la SNTF visant l'amÃ©lioration de la qualitÃ© du transport. Ce type de matÃ©riel offre toutes les commoditÃ©s de confort nÃ©cessaires aux voyageurs.

RÃ©daction Web

  • PubliÃ© dans :
DONNEZ VOTRE AVIS

Il n'y a actuellement aucune rÃ©action Ã  cette information. Soyez le premier Ã  rÃ©agir !

S'inscrire
Presedant
Video Au Forum d'El Moudjahid : La compÃ©tence algÃ©rienne au service du pays
Photo Mihoubi Ã  Alger : Â«Le 12 dÃ©cembre va Ãªtre un nouveau dÃ©partÂ»
Video Forum de la mÃ©moire : Hocine Ait Ahmed... lâ€™Homme qui aimait lâ€™AlgÃ©rie par dessus tout
Photo Bengrina anime plusieurs meetings dans le sud : Â«Je milite pour la cohÃ©sion et la tolÃ©ranceÂ»
Video Des membres de lâ€™ANIE au Forum dâ€™El Moudjahid : la transparence et la crÃ©dibilitÃ© du vote, garanties
Photo Ali Benflis anime un meeting Ã  la maison de la culture Tahar Ouattar Ã  Souk Ahras
Video CÃ©lÃ©bration de la journÃ©e du 11 dÃ©cembre 1960 : Le second souffle de la rÃ©volution
Photo Rallye Â« Challenge Sahari international Â»
Video M. Madjid SaÃ¢da invitÃ© au Forum d'El Moudjahid
Photo Lounis AÃ¯t Menguellet en concert Ã  lâ€™OpÃ©ra dâ€™Alger
Video Forum de la mÃ©moire, hommage au militant et intellectuel Frantz Fanon
Photo 6e Ã©dition du Salon du mariage : La tradition Ã  lâ€™honneur
Video Au Forum d'El Moudjahid : Le projet culturel et Ã©ducatif de lâ€™Ã‰tat de lâ€™Ã©mir
Photo Campagne Ã©lectorale lÃ©gislative : M. Grine satisfait de la mobilisation de la TÃ©lÃ©vision et de la Radio
Video M Ali Mabroukine au forum d'EL MOUDJAHID
Photo 47e session de lâ€™union des acadÃ©mies de la langue arabe : Unification de la terminologie
Video Forum de la mÃ©moire, la participation de lâ€™extrÃªme sud a la guerre de libÃ©ration
Photo Ligue 1 (2e journÃ©e), USMH 1 â€“ MCA 2 : DÃ©but de saison prometteur pour le Mouloudia
Video au Forum d'El Moudjahid : Hommage au chouhada et chahidate de Novembre 1954
Photo Participation algÃ©rienne aux JO-2016 : satisfÃ©cit de M. Ould Ali
Suivent
VOIR TOUTES LES VIDEOS|VOIR TOUTES LES PHOTOS
Histoire
Reportages
RÃ©gions
SantÃ©
 

Donnez votre avis

Aidez nous Ã  amÃ©liorer votre site en nous envoyant vos commentaires et suggestions

 