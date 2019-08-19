Elections prÃ©sidentielles: Taux de participation de 39,83% (Direct)

DÃ©couvrez les rÃ©actions des abonnÃ©s d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes rÃ©actions sont rÃ©servÃ©es aux abonnÃ©s
TOUS LES COMMENTAIRESIl ya 0 Commentaires | Ajouter votre commentaire
DONNEZ VOTRE AVIS
Il n'y a actuellement aucune rÃ©action Ã cette information. Soyez le premier Ã rÃ©agir !Identifiez-vousS'inscrire
Un taux de participation 39, 83 % a Ã©tÃ© enregistrÃ© lors de l'Ã©lection prÃ©sidentielle du jeudi 12 dÃ©cembre, a indiquÃ© vendredi Mohamed Charfi, prÃ©sident de l'AutoritÃ© nationale indÃ©pendante des Ã©lections (ANIE), lors dâ€™un point de presse.
NB / RÃ©daction Web
- PubliÃ© dans :
DONNEZ VOTRE AVIS
Il n'y a actuellement aucune rÃ©action Ã cette information. Soyez le premier Ã rÃ©agir !Identifiez-vousS'inscrire