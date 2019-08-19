Les taux de participation du vote par wilayas Ã  17h00

DÃ©couvrez les rÃ©actions des abonnÃ©s d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes rÃ©actions sont rÃ©servÃ©es aux abonnÃ©s
L'AutoritÃ© nationale indÃ©pendante des Ã©lections (ANIE) a annoncÃ© jeudi, le taux de participation Ã l'Ã©lection prÃ©sidentielle Ã 17h00 dans les 48 wilayas du pays et qui s'Ã©tablit comme suit :
- Adrar : 46,05%
- Chlef : 33,27%
- Laghouat : 45,73%
- Oum El Bouaghi : 32,12%
- Batna : 35,47%
- BejaÃ¯a : 0,18%
- Biskra : 37,07%
- Bechar : 44,64%
- Blida : 33,02%
- Bouira : 17,06%
- Tamanrasset : 41,86%
- TÃ©bessa : 33,09%
- Tlemcen : 37,30%
- Tiaret : 42,42%
- Tizi-Ouzou : 0,04%
- Alger : 19,68%
- Djelfa : 38,99%
- Jijel : 35,65%
- SÃ©tif : 34,29%
- SaÃ¯da : 42,37%
- Skikda : 38,09%
- Sidi Bel Abbes : 43,70%
- Annaba : 33,90%
- Guelma : 41,19%
- Constantine : 30,36%
- MÃ©dÃ©a : 39,89%
- Mostaganem : 36,78%
- Mâ€™sila : 38,25%
- Mascara : 40,92%
- Ouargla : 37,68%
- Oran : 33,32%
- El Bayadh : 47,47%
- Illizi : 41,58%
- Bordj Bou Arreridj : 32,95%
- Boumerdes : 21,32%
- El Tarf : 41,97%
- Tindouf : 57,13%
- Tissemsilt : 39,95%
- El Oued : 33,65%
- Khenchela : 37,81%
- Souk Ahras : 37,09%
- Tipaza : 36,46%
- Mila : 34,69%
- AÃ¯n Defla : 37,90%
- NaÃ¢ma : 45,82%
- AÃ¯n TÃ©mouchent : 42,48%
- GhardaÃ¯a : 33,54%
- Relizane : 41,72%
-Le taux national a atteint 33,06%.
APS / RÃ©daction Web
