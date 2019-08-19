jeudi 12 décembre 2019 20:07:03

Les taux de participation du vote par wilayas Ã  17h00

PUBLIE LE : 12-12-2019 | 19:50
Agrandir la zone Article

L'AutoritÃ© nationale indÃ©pendante des Ã©lections (ANIE) a annoncÃ© jeudi, le taux de participation Ã  l'Ã©lection prÃ©sidentielle Ã  17h00 dans les 48 wilayas du pays et qui s'Ã©tablit comme suit :

- Adrar : 46,05%

- Chlef : 33,27%

- Laghouat : 45,73%

- Oum El Bouaghi : 32,12%

- Batna : 35,47%

- BejaÃ¯a : 0,18%

- Biskra : 37,07%

- Bechar : 44,64%

- Blida : 33,02%

- Bouira : 17,06%

- Tamanrasset : 41,86%

- TÃ©bessa : 33,09%

- Tlemcen : 37,30%

- Tiaret : 42,42%

- Tizi-Ouzou : 0,04%

- Alger : 19,68%

- Djelfa : 38,99%

- Jijel : 35,65%

- SÃ©tif : 34,29%

- SaÃ¯da : 42,37%

- Skikda : 38,09%

- Sidi Bel Abbes : 43,70%

- Annaba : 33,90%

- Guelma : 41,19%

- Constantine : 30,36%

- MÃ©dÃ©a : 39,89%

- Mostaganem : 36,78%

- Mâ€™sila : 38,25%

- Mascara : 40,92%

- Ouargla : 37,68%

- Oran : 33,32%

- El Bayadh : 47,47%

- Illizi : 41,58%

- Bordj Bou Arreridj : 32,95%

- Boumerdes : 21,32%

- El Tarf : 41,97%

- Tindouf : 57,13%

- Tissemsilt : 39,95%

- El Oued : 33,65%

- Khenchela : 37,81%

- Souk Ahras : 37,09%

- Tipaza : 36,46%

- Mila : 34,69%

- AÃ¯n Defla : 37,90%

- NaÃ¢ma : 45,82%

- AÃ¯n TÃ©mouchent : 42,48%

- GhardaÃ¯a : 33,54%

- Relizane : 41,72%

-Le taux national a atteint 33,06%.

Â 

 APS / RÃ©daction Web 

  • PubliÃ© dans :
DONNEZ VOTRE AVIS

Il n'y a actuellement aucune rÃ©action Ã  cette information. Soyez le premier Ã  rÃ©agir !

S'inscrire
Presedant
Video Des membres de lâ€™ANIE au Forum dâ€™El Moudjahid : la transparence et la crÃ©dibilitÃ© du vote, garanties
Photo Mihoubi Ã  Alger : Â«Le 12 dÃ©cembre va Ãªtre un nouveau dÃ©partÂ»
Video CÃ©lÃ©bration de la journÃ©e du 11 dÃ©cembre 1960 : Le second souffle de la rÃ©volution
Photo Bengrina anime plusieurs meetings dans le sud : Â«Je milite pour la cohÃ©sion et la tolÃ©ranceÂ»
Video M. Madjid SaÃ¢da invitÃ© au Forum d'El Moudjahid
Photo Ali Benflis anime un meeting Ã  la maison de la culture Tahar Ouattar Ã  Souk Ahras
Video Forum de la mÃ©moire, hommage au militant et intellectuel Frantz Fanon
Photo Rallye Â« Challenge Sahari international Â»
Video Au Forum d'El Moudjahid : Le projet culturel et Ã©ducatif de lâ€™Ã‰tat de lâ€™Ã©mir
Photo Lounis AÃ¯t Menguellet en concert Ã  lâ€™OpÃ©ra dâ€™Alger
Video M Ali Mabroukine au forum d'EL MOUDJAHID
Photo 6e Ã©dition du Salon du mariage : La tradition Ã  lâ€™honneur
Video Forum de la mÃ©moire, la participation de lâ€™extrÃªme sud a la guerre de libÃ©ration
Photo Campagne Ã©lectorale lÃ©gislative : M. Grine satisfait de la mobilisation de la TÃ©lÃ©vision et de la Radio
Video au Forum d'El Moudjahid : Hommage au chouhada et chahidate de Novembre 1954
Photo 47e session de lâ€™union des acadÃ©mies de la langue arabe : Unification de la terminologie
Video M FayÃ§al Ouhadda : Â« La prise en charge des malades atteints de diabÃ¨te enregistre un net recul Â»
Photo Ligue 1 (2e journÃ©e), USMH 1 â€“ MCA 2 : DÃ©but de saison prometteur pour le Mouloudia
Video Notre forum rend hommage au commandant Abderrahmane Mira : Un grand homme sans sÃ©pulture
Photo Participation algÃ©rienne aux JO-2016 : satisfÃ©cit de M. Ould Ali
Suivent
VOIR TOUTES LES VIDEOS|VOIR TOUTES LES PHOTOS
Histoire
Reportages
RÃ©gions
SantÃ©
 

Donnez votre avis

Aidez nous Ã  amÃ©liorer votre site en nous envoyant vos commentaires et suggestions

 