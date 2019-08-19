jeudi 12 décembre 2019 20:06:58

PrÃ©sidentielle: Le taux de participation par wilayas annoncÃ© Ã  15h

PUBLIE LE : 12-12-2019 | 18:44
L'AutoritÃ© nationale indÃ©pendante des Ã©lections (ANIE) a annoncÃ© jeudi Ã  15h le taux de participation Ã  l'Ã©lection prÃ©sidentielle dans les 48 wilayas et qui s'Ã©tablit comme suit :

- Adrar : 30,52%

- Chlef : 20,43%

- Laghouat : 29,93%

- Oum El Bouaghi : 21,14%

- Batna : 21,67%

- BÃ©jaÃ¯a : 0,14%

- Biskra : 25,35%

- BÃ©char : 30,25%

- Blida : 20,70%

- Bouira : 12,05%

- Tamanrasset : 29,11%

- TÃ©bessa : 19,35%

- Tlemcen : 22,98%

- Tiaret : 25,41%

- Tizi-Ouzou : 0,04%

- Alger : 12,39%

- Djelfa : 27,05%

- Jijel : 21,40%

- SÃ©tif : 19,60%

- SaÃ¯da : 25,68%

- Skikda : 20,94%

- Sidi Bel AbbÃ¨s : 27,52%

- Annaba : 20,40%

- Guelma : 22,93%

- Constantine : 17,14%

- MÃ©dÃ©a : 25,59%

- Mostaganem : 21,64%

- Mâ€™sila : 22,53%

- Mascara : 25,61%

- Ouargla : 25,31%

- Oran : 21,55%

- El Bayadh : 30,06%

- Illizi : 29,36%

- Bordj Bou Arreridj : 19,89%

- Boumerdes : 13,88%

- El Tarf : 22,53%

- Tindouf : 41,97%

- Tissemsilt : 25,23%

- El Oued : 20,97%

- Khenchela : 22,28%

- Souk Ahras : 20,52%

- Tipaza : 21,32%

- Mila : 19,64%

- AÃ¯n Defla : 23,26%

- NaÃ¢ma : 30,79%

- AÃ¯n TÃ©mouchent : 25,07%

- GhardaÃ¯a : 21,76%

- Reliz

ane : 26,78%

-Le taux national a atteint 20,43% Ã  15h.

Â 

APS / RÃ©daction Web

