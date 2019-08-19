PrÃ©sidentielle: Le taux de participation par wilayas annoncÃ© Ã  15h

DÃ©couvrez les rÃ©actions des abonnÃ©s d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes rÃ©actions sont rÃ©servÃ©es aux abonnÃ©s
L'AutoritÃ© nationale indÃ©pendante des Ã©lections (ANIE) a annoncÃ© jeudi Ã 15h le taux de participation Ã l'Ã©lection prÃ©sidentielle dans les 48 wilayas et qui s'Ã©tablit comme suit :
- Adrar : 30,52%
- Chlef : 20,43%
- Laghouat : 29,93%
- Oum El Bouaghi : 21,14%
- Batna : 21,67%
- BÃ©jaÃ¯a : 0,14%
- Biskra : 25,35%
- BÃ©char : 30,25%
- Blida : 20,70%
- Bouira : 12,05%
- Tamanrasset : 29,11%
- TÃ©bessa : 19,35%
- Tlemcen : 22,98%
- Tiaret : 25,41%
- Tizi-Ouzou : 0,04%
- Alger : 12,39%
- Djelfa : 27,05%
- Jijel : 21,40%
- SÃ©tif : 19,60%
- SaÃ¯da : 25,68%
- Skikda : 20,94%
- Sidi Bel AbbÃ¨s : 27,52%
- Annaba : 20,40%
- Guelma : 22,93%
- Constantine : 17,14%
- MÃ©dÃ©a : 25,59%
- Mostaganem : 21,64%
- Mâ€™sila : 22,53%
- Mascara : 25,61%
- Ouargla : 25,31%
- Oran : 21,55%
- El Bayadh : 30,06%
- Illizi : 29,36%
- Bordj Bou Arreridj : 19,89%
- Boumerdes : 13,88%
- El Tarf : 22,53%
- Tindouf : 41,97%
- Tissemsilt : 25,23%
- El Oued : 20,97%
- Khenchela : 22,28%
- Souk Ahras : 20,52%
- Tipaza : 21,32%
- Mila : 19,64%
- AÃ¯n Defla : 23,26%
- NaÃ¢ma : 30,79%
- AÃ¯n TÃ©mouchent : 25,07%
- GhardaÃ¯a : 21,76%
- Reliz
ane : 26,78%
-Le taux national a atteint 20,43% Ã 15h.
APS / RÃ©daction Web
