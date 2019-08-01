Présidentielle du 12 décembre: carnet du 14e jour de la campagne électorale

Découvrez les réactions des abonnés d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes réactions sont réservées aux abonnés
Ali Benflisanime deux meetings successivement à Sétif (10h00) et Batna (15h00)
Azzedine Mihoubianime deux meetings populaires à Chlef (10h00) et Tlemcen (16h00)
Abdelaziz Belaïdanime un meeting populaire à Batna (15h00).
Abdelkader Bengrinaanime deux meetings, le premier à Constantine et le second à Batna
