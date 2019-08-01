mardi 26 novembre 2019 21:48:48

El-Oued : Un terroriste étranger capturé

PUBLIE LE : 26-11-2019 | 20:09
Un détachement de l’Armée nationale populaire a capturé, hier à El- Oued (4e RM), un terroriste recherché de nationalité étrangère dénommé Abdellah Ben Laamoudi.

 

