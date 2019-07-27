vendredi 22 novembre 2019 17:02:46

Présidentielle du 12 décembre: Carnet du 6ème jour de la campagne électorale (ACTUALISE)

PUBLIE LE : 22-11-2019 | 15:10
 -Abdelaziz Belaïd anime un meeting populaire à Oran à 15h00.

-Abdelkader Bengrina anime deux meetings populaires, l'un à El Bayadh (matinée) et l'autre à Aflou (Laghouat) dans l'après-midi.

-Azzedine Mihoubi anime un meeting populaire à Illizi à 16h30.

