OMS : AgrÃ©ment Ã  la nomination du nouveau ReprÃ©sentant

Le gouvernement algÃ©rien a donnÃ© son agrÃ©ment Ã la nomination du Dr. Nguessan Bla FranÃ§ois, en qualitÃ© de ReprÃ©sentant de l'Organisation mondiale de la santÃ© (OMS) en AlgÃ©rie, a indiquÃ© jeudi dernier un communiquÃ© du ministÃ¨re des Affaires Ã©trangÃ¨res. (APS)
