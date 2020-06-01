mardi 29 septembre 2020 20:20:57

Koweït : Décès de l'émir cheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah

PUBLIE LE : 30-09-2020 | 0:00
D.R


L'émir du Koweït, cheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, est mort hier à 91 ans, a annoncé le palais royal. «C'est avec une grande tristesse et un grand chagrin que nous pleurons (...) la mort de cheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Jaber al-Sabah, émir du Koweït», a déclaré cheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, ministre chargé des Affaires royales, dans un enregistrement diffusé à la télévision.  Le défunt a dirigé le pays depuis 2006. Son successeur désigné est son frère, Nawaf
Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah,
 né en 1937.

 

