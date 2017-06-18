Mondial 2018 programme

Découvrez les réactions des abonnés d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes réactions sont réservées aux abonnés
Groupe A :
Samedi 7 octobre :
Guinée - Tunisie 18h00
Libye - RD Congo 18h00
Classement :
Tunisie 10 pts,
RD Congo 7 pts,
Libye 3 pts,
Guinée 3 pts
Groupe B :
Samedi 7 octobre :
Nigeria - Zambie 17h00
Cameroun - Algérie 17h00
Classement :
Nigeria 10 pts,
Zambie 7 pts,
Cameroun 3 pts,
Algérie 1 pt
Groupe C :
Vendredi 6 octobre :
Mali - Côte d'Ivoire 20h00
Samedi 7 octobre :
Maroc - Gabon 20h00
Classement :
Côte d'Ivoire 7 pts,
Maroc 6 pts,
Gabon 5 pts,
Mali 2 pts
Groupe D :
Samedi 7 octobre :
Afrique du Sud - Burkina Faso 14h00
Cap-Vert - Sénégal 18h30
Classement :
Burkina Faso 6 pts,
Cap-Vert 6 pts,
Sénégal 5 pts (3 matchs),
Afrique du Sud 1 pt (3 m.)
Groupe E :
Samedi 7 octobre :
Ouganda - Ghana 14h00
Dimanche 8 octobre :
Egypte - Congo 18h00
Classement :
Egypte 9 pts,
Ouganda 7 pts,
Ghana 5 pts,
Congo 1 pt
