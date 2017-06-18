mercredi 04 octobre 2017 21:27:39

Mondial 2018 programme

Mondial 2018 programme

PUBLIE LE : 05-10-2017 | 0:00
Agrandir la zone Article
D.R

Groupe A :
Samedi 7 octobre :  
Guinée - Tunisie      18h00  
Libye - RD Congo     18h00   
Classement :
Tunisie 10 pts,
RD Congo 7 pts,
Libye 3 pts,
Guinée 3 pts  

Groupe B :  
Samedi 7 octobre :
 Nigeria - Zambie          17h00  
Cameroun - Algérie      17h00    
Classement :
Nigeria 10 pts,
Zambie 7 pts,
Cameroun 3 pts,
Algérie 1 pt   

Groupe C :
Vendredi 6 octobre :
Mali - Côte d'Ivoire       20h00
Samedi 7 octobre :
Maroc - Gabon                20h00   
Classement :
Côte d'Ivoire 7 pts,
Maroc 6 pts,
Gabon 5 pts,
Mali 2 pts   

Groupe D :  
Samedi 7 octobre :  
Afrique du Sud - Burkina Faso      14h00  
Cap-Vert - Sénégal                       18h30    
Classement :
Burkina Faso 6 pts,
Cap-Vert 6 pts,
Sénégal 5 pts (3 matchs),  
Afrique du Sud 1 pt (3 m.)  

Groupe E :  
Samedi 7 octobre :  
Ouganda - Ghana          14h00  
Dimanche 8 octobre :  
Egypte - Congo               18h00   
Classement :
Egypte 9 pts,
Ouganda 7 pts,
Ghana 5 pts,
Congo 1 pt
 

  • Publié dans :
DONNEZ VOTRE AVIS

Il n'y a actuellement aucune réaction à cette information. Soyez le premier à réagir !

S'inscrire
Presedant
Video Crash d’un hélicoptère de Tassili Travail Aérien (filiale de Tassili Airlines): 4 morts
Photo 6e édition du Salon du mariage : La tradition à l’honneur
Video Ain Temouchent : Le village touristique de Bouzedjar
Photo Campagne électorale législative : M. Grine satisfait de la mobilisation de la Télévision et de la Radio
Video CRB : Badou Zaki, L’homme du succès
Photo 47e session de l’union des académies de la langue arabe : Unification de la terminologie
Video Célébration de la journée nationale de l’artiste : Hommage au talent
Photo Ligue 1 (2e journée), USMH 1 – MCA 2 : Début de saison prometteur pour le Mouloudia
Video Le premier ministre inaugure la 50e édition de la Foire internationale d’Alger : Au service de l’économie
Photo Participation algérienne aux JO-2016 : satisfécit de M. Ould Ali
Video Le président Bouteflika, hier à l’occasion de la journée mondiale des femmes : « un partenaire important et actif »
Photo Plages : plaisir et incivisme
Video Conférence de presse de Georges Leekens
Photo M. Réda Malek, invité hier de notre forum : Unité du peuple intégrité territoriale
Video M. Sellal inaugure la 25e Foire de la production nationale : Vitrine du savoir-faire
Photo Journée nationale des personnes aux besoins spécifiques : 4 milliards de centimes pour l’aménagement des artères d’Alger-Centre
Video Le maître du malouf Mohamed Tahar Fergani n'est plus
Photo Centre de presse d’El Moudjahid, mediation Judiciaire : Réglerles conflits à l’amiable
Video Amar Ezzahi n'est plus
Photo Carte d’identité nationale biométrique pour les candidats au bac, M. Bedoui : « Opération achevée fin avril »
Suivent
VOIR TOUTES LES VIDEOS|VOIR TOUTES LES PHOTOS
Histoire
Islam
Reportages
Coopération
 

Donnez votre avis

Aidez nous à améliorer votre site en nous envoyant vos commentaires et suggestions

 