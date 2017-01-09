lundi 17 avril 2017 01:12:03

Coupe d’Algérie des jeunes catégories : Résultats des demi-finales

Résultats des demi-finales

PUBLIE LE : 17-04-2017 | 0:00
D.R

Catégorie U15  
ASM Oran - CA Batna         4/0  
Paradou AC - JS Kabylie        1/1
JSK qualifiée aux TAB   

Catégorie  U17
ES Mostaganem - ASMO Oran       1/1
ASMO qualifiée aux TAB  
Paradou AC - US Biskra               2/0   

Catégorie U18  
Paradou AC - NA Hussein Dey            1/1  
NA Hussein Dey qualifié aux TAB  
USM Alger - MC Saida             3/2   

Catégorie U20  
CRB Sendjas - CR Beni Thor       1/1.
CRB Sendjas qualifié aux TAB   
NA Hussein Dey JSM Tiaret        3/1   

Réserves  
MC Oran - NA Hussein Dey        1/0  
ASM Oran - ASO Chlef               2/1    
Les finales  U15
ASM Oran - JS Kabylie 

U17
ASM Oran - Paradou AC 

U18
NA Hussein Dey - USM Alger 

U20
CRB Sendjas - NA Hussein Dey 

Réserves
 MC Oran - ASM Oran.
 

