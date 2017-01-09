Coupe d’Algérie des jeunes catégories : Résultats des demi-finales

Découvrez les réactions des abonnés d'EL MOUDJAHIDLes réactions sont réservées aux abonnés
Catégorie U15
ASM Oran - CA Batna 4/0
Paradou AC - JS Kabylie 1/1
JSK qualifiée aux TAB
Catégorie U17
ES Mostaganem - ASMO Oran 1/1
ASMO qualifiée aux TAB
Paradou AC - US Biskra 2/0
Catégorie U18
Paradou AC - NA Hussein Dey 1/1
NA Hussein Dey qualifié aux TAB
USM Alger - MC Saida 3/2
Catégorie U20
CRB Sendjas - CR Beni Thor 1/1.
CRB Sendjas qualifié aux TAB
NA Hussein Dey JSM Tiaret 3/1
Réserves
MC Oran - NA Hussein Dey 1/0
ASM Oran - ASO Chlef 2/1
Les finales U15
ASM Oran - JS Kabylie
U17
ASM Oran - Paradou AC
U18
NA Hussein Dey - USM Alger
U20
CRB Sendjas - NA Hussein Dey
Réserves
MC Oran - ASM Oran.
